CADILLAC — They got the good start they've become accustomed to.
And then something funny happened.
The other team kept hanging around.
Cadillac finally got the job done, though, as it beat Gaylord 67-46 in a Big North Conference boys basketball contest Friday night.
The win keeps the Vikings (10-1 overall) tied atop the league standings with Petoskey. Both teams are 5-1 with four conference contests remaining.
With huge road games in the second half of the season at Traverse City Central, at Petoskey and at Alpena, Cadillac must take care of its homecourt.
That just proved a little tougher than usual on Friday.
Cadillac led 15-6 after the first quarter to get the good start it needed but Gaylord weathered the storm and hung around. It was 28-20 at halftime with the Blue Devils hanging tight and hitting shots.
"We have been really good setting a tone early in the game but we let them back into it a little bit," Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said. "I think it was our lack of defensive pressure and I was a little bit frustrated with that."
The Vikings led 49-39 after three quarters and then pulled away early in the fourth with a couple of nice shots to take control of the momentum.
"We had a stretch in the second half when our intensity level went up and that was really good to see," Benzenberg said.
Tipp Baker paced Cadillac with 21 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals while Logan Wilde had 14 points and five rebounds. Cole Jenema added 13 points, eight rebounds and three assists.
The Vikings host Manistee as part of a Coaches vs. Cancer doubleheader on Tuesday. The girls tip-off at 5:30 p.m. with the boys to follow.
• Cadillac won the JV game 66-24. Jaden Montague paced the Vikings with 17 points while Jay Gulish and Connor McGowan each scored 12.
• Cadillac won the freshman game 41-15. Riley Wade paced the Vikings with 14 points while Davin Brown scored 10 and Keenan Marr had nine.
