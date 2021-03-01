CADILLAC — You might laugh about how simple it really is.
Ball go up.
Ball go in.
Those two things obviously are central to basketball but it's the effects of the second thing that often is more than just points.
It feels good to score.
For nearly three quarters Saturday, Cadillac slogged through its second straight game of the ball not going in all that much.
And then, finally, it started to happen. The Vikings rallied from a double-digit second-half deficit to beat Midland 50-46 in a non-conference contest.
Cadillac was coming off a 28-point effort on Thursday against Big North Conference leader Traverse City Central and much of Saturday's game against the Chemics looked the same way as the Vikings had just 13 points at halftime.
Seniors Evan Borr and Brady McLaurin started making shots in the third quarter and, all of a sudden, there was life in the gym.
"Once you see the ball go through the hoop once or twice, you feel like it raises everyone's energy level," Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said. "At Central, we could just never get one or two shots in a row to go through and we were never able to match the intensity level and physicality that Central played with. That's why we scored less than 30 points.
"I thought today, we saw a couple of baskets go through and everyone started to get excited. That's the most fans we've had in the gym, it was loud and our kids fed off of that."
Midland led 22-13 at halftime and pushed that lead to 27-13 at one point before finally started at least scoring points.
The Chemics were still up 33-25 going into the fourth quarter but the Vikings had found some rhythm and some much-needed momentum.
Borr tied the game at 34-all on a 3-pointer fromthe corner with 5:32 left in the contest and then put his team up with another triple about a minute later, making it 37-34.
A 3-pointer by Teegan Baker gave Cadillac a 40-36 lead 3:43 remaining before Borr got an old-fashioned three-point play to give the Vikings a 43-38 advantage with 3:14 remaining.
"We executed some stuff late and that was good to see," Benzenberg said. "The first three Evan had in the corner, it was super good execution by our guys to get it there. We got exactly what we were hoping to get out of it and he knocked it down to his credit."
A pair of Borr free throws pushed the lead to 46-39 with 1:38 left and Cadillac still led 47-40 with 39.9 seconds remaining but Midland wasn't quite done fighting back.
The Chemics trailed just 47-44 after a Viking turnover with 17.9 seconds remaining. Midland failed to convert on the offensive end, though, and McLaurin sank a pair of big free throws to push it back to 49-44 with 16.5 seconds left.
Midland made it 49-46 with 5.9 seconds left but Cadillac sealed it with another free throw.
While the win helps, Benzenberg said it's time to make the next step with March here and districts just a couple of weeks away.
"Consistency is the biggest thing for us," he said. "Other than the Pine River game, every game that we've played, we've had some sort of lull," he said. "High school basketball is hills and valleys. What we're trying to figure out is how to not make the valleys so deep.
"We've dug ourselves holes in every game. It takes so much energy to dig ou and your margin for error is so small when you get down that, eventually, we're not going to be able to get over the hump. Today, I was just happy we were able to get out of the hole."
Borr paced Cadillac with 17 points and four rebounds while McLaurin added 12 points. Cole Jenema had eight points, seven rebounds and four blocks while Jaden Montague added eight points.
Cadillac (4-3 overall) hosts Petoskey on Tuesday.
• Midland won the JV game 38-37. Caden Windover led Cadillac with 18 points while Kody Brown grabbed six rebounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.