CADILLAC — Put this under the heading of showing some grit and character.
A banged-up Cadillac boys basketball team that still hasn't had a practice with its full roster rallied for a big one, beating Traverse City Central 47-41 in overtime in a Big North Conference contest Tuesday night.
The Vikings trailed the entire night before tying it at 41-all late in regulation and then held the Trojans scoreless in the extra session to secure the victory.
"For us to go on the road to Saginaw and play a team we knew little about, then go to Gaylord, and then to win tonight, that's gritty stuff for us," Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said. "Tipp (Baker) still isn't 100 percent after just getting cleared (Monday) and we lost Evan (Boor) on Friday at Gaylord. Those are two very significant players for us."
Things weren't pretty early on against a Central team loaded with size, athleticism and shooters.
The Trojans led 13-5 after the first quarter and were up 25-14 at halftime. Cadillac began chipping away at the deficit and trailed 33-28 going into the fourth quarter.
Benzenberg said it was about settling in and matching the Trojans' intensity.
"It took us a good 10 to 12 minutes to get our feet underneath us," he said. "The intensity level Central played at was a lot higher than we had seen.
"I was happy just to get to halftime and let the kids regroup."
One of those players was sophomore center Cole Jenema, who struggled against the Trojans in the first half but stepped his game up in the second half.
"They really took Cole out of the game from a physicality standpoint but he responded and really played well in the second half," Benzenberg said. "We got some momentum on our side late by getting some stops and getting some bucks. We really locked down on them late and that continued into overtime."
The Vikings trailed 41-39 with 20 seconds remaining in regulation. After the Trojans missed the front end of a one-and-one, Baker tied at 41-all on a little pull-up jumper from the elbow with about 14 seconds to go.
Central called time out and Benzenberg challenged his team to lock down defensively. Cadillac responded, holding Central to a low-percentage shot and the game went to OT.
Jenema paced the Vikings with 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals while Baker had 13 points and three rebounds. Wyatt Vincent added nine points while David Johns grabbed 10 rebounds and had a huge night defensively against Trojans' big man Carson Briggs.
"David held Carson to six points and that's a huge win for us," Benzenberg added. "Alec (Barczewski) did a nice job on him, too."
Cadillac (3-0 overall, 2-0 BNC) is at Big Rapids on Jan. 6.
• Cadillac won the JV game 53-21. Jaden Montague paced the Vikings with 11 points while Caden Windover and Connor McGowan scored 10 apiece.
• Cadillac won the freshman game 39-37. Davin Brown paced the Vikings with 11 points while Derek Rood scored eight and Keenan Marr had seven.
