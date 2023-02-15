REED CITY — Back on track.
And looking ahead to a key conference game later this week.
Cadillac snapped its two-game slide as it beat Reed City 62-43 in a non-conference boys basketball contest Tuesday night.
Coming up next is a key Big North Conference contest Friday at Petoskey as the Vikings look to remain atop the standings after last Friday’s loss to Traverse City Central.
Cadillac took care of business Tuesday against Reed City, leading 13-2 early before the Coyotes righted the ship just a bit.
The Vikings were up 15-8 after the first quarter and then took command to lead 33-12 at halftime.
“I thought we came out and set the tone early,” Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said. “I really thought our physicality bothered them.
“I don’t have official stats but my eyes told me we assisted on a high percentage of our buckets tonight. This sets up a big game Friday. The team that defends the best without fouling will likely win the game.”
Charlie Howell paced Cadillac with 16 points and four assists while Kyle McGowan added 10 points and six rebounds. Jaden Montague and Davin Brown each had nine points.
Xavier Allen paced Reed City with 14 points while Max Hammond had 12 and Ty Kailing scored 11.
CADILLAC — Heritage Christian dropped a 55-49 decision to Suttons Bay on Tuesday.
Sebastian Vrieze paced the Patriots with 13 points and five steals while Jadon Salisbury added nine points.
Heritage Christian (8-3) is at Burt Lake NMCA on Thursday.
A rough shooting night doomed Cadillac in a 31-27 loss to Reed City in a non-conference contest.
While the Vikings limited the Coyotes defensively, they couldn’t hit enough shots of their own to secure a win.
“We seemed sluggish right from the get-go but when you keep a team to 31 points, you expect to have a good chance to win,” Cadillac coach Kip Damgard said.
“Unfortunately, our shots didn’t fall against their zone.
“We settled for many shots on the perimeter and have to do a better job of getting to the rim.”
Reed City led 9-7 after the first quarter and 17-16 at halftime. It was 23-19 going into the fourth quarter.
Kaleigh Swiger paced Cadillac with eight points while Ari Bryant scored seven and Joslyn Seeley had six.
Kyleigh Weck paced the Coyotes with nine points while Molly Bowman and Christina Malackanich each had eight.
The Vikings are at Petoskey on Friday.
CADILLAC — Cadillac’s freshman girls team dropped a game to Buckley’s junior varsity.
Destiny Pringle paced the Vikings with eight points while Lydiann Ruhl and Ariana Nixon each had four.
Ellie Johnson and Kylie Swiger each had two.
