CADILLAC — It may only be January but the Cadillac boys basketball team played a pivotal game Thursday with huge Big North Conference implications.
Both Cadillac and Petoskey were undefeated heading into Thursday's contest and the winner would have a leg up on claiming at least a piece of the conference title. Cadillac won the contest 46-37.
Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said Thursday's game was a defensive struggle and physical. As a result, it was a low scoring affair and Benzenberg was proud of his team keeping a team like Petoskey to 37 points.
"It was a big game. It seems like every time Cadillac and Petoskey get together it is a good game, a rivalry," he said. "Having both teams undefeated in the league just added more."
Cadillac jumped out to a 14-7 lead after the first quarter and held a 17-11 lead at the half. The Northmen made up some ground in the third quarter and to start the fourth Cadillac held to a slim lead, 28-25.
The Vikings got a win Monday against Big Rapids but Benzenberg and the team weren't "real crazy" with how they played. He said coming back Thursday and defending their home court as the Vikings did against a quality team is exactly what he wanted to see.
"The idea in Cadillac is you play for championships. It has been a while since we won," Benzenberg said. "We have a long way to go, but I love where we are at."
The senior backcourt tandem of Levi Klotz and Tipp Baker paced the Vikings in scoring Thursday. Klotz had 23 points, five rebounds, and an assist while Baker added 10 points, two rebounds, four assists, one block, and two steals.
Benzenberg also said David John and Logan Wilde each played a role in the win as well. Wilde had nine rebounds and two assists while Johns played well off the bench.
Cadillac (5-0, 3-0) hosts Bay City Western Tuesday.
