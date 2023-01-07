TRAVERSE CITY — For the first time, they faced a little adversity.
A Cadillac boys basketball team that has largely cruised through the first month of the season faced a little bit of a struggle this time around.
The Vikings came through, though, with a 49-38 win over Traverse City Central in a Big North Conference contest.
The adversity came early in the form of Trojan standout Anthony Ribel hitting for 10 of his team’s 15 points in the first quarter as Central led 15-13 after the first eight minutes of play.
“We talked after the first quarter and said that 15 is too much for us to give up. The goal is nine or less for the team’s we’re playing,” Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said. “Ribel got away from us a little bit in the first quarter.
“We did a better job after that of having 10 eyes on him versus just two eyes.”
Cadillac outscored Central 13-2 in the second quarter to take a 26-17 lead into halftime and it was 37-29 going into the fourth quarter.
“Holding them to two in the second quarter was huge for us,” Benzenberg said. “We absolutely dominated the glass which was a huge factor for us, too.
“This is really the first time this year that we found ourselves in a fight. I was proud of our guys down the stretch that we kind of handled that fight.”
Jaden Montague paced Cadillac with 14 points and six rebounds while Gavin Goetz added 12 points and four rebounds. Charlie Howell added 10 points and 12 boards, as well.
