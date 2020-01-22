CADILLAC — Good defense.
Good rebounding.
Enough said.
Cadillac took care of business as it beat Essexville Garber 54-33 in a non-conference boys basketball contest Tuesday night at home.
The win keeps the Vikings perfect at 8-0 overall headed toward the halfway point of the season next week.
"I was really happy again defensively," Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said. "I thought we did a very good job defensively not only as a team but individually on the McFarland kid. He's a mid- to high-teens scorer and we held him to four which makes me very happy."
Cadillac led 10-6 after the first quarter and stretched that to 24-14 at halftime. The Vikings were up 39-23 going into the fourth quarter.
Benzenberg was also pleased with his team's work on the glass as Class was a plus-12 in the rebounding margin against Garber.
"We took care of the rebounding battle," he said. "The data shows if we we win the rebounding battle, we're in good shape."
Tipp Baker paced the Vikings with 21 points, six rebounds and five assists while Cole Jenema added 16 points and 13 rebounds.
Cadillac is at Traverse City West on Thursday.
• Cadillac won the JV game 63-43. Jaden Montague paced the Vikings with 18 points while Jay Gulish had 14 and Aden Gurden scored 11.
• Cadillac won the freshman game 46-42. Keenan Marr and Davin Brown paced the Vikings (9-0) with 15 points apiece while Jacob LaMonde added 11.
