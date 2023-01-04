CADILLAC — You can’t guard what you can’t catch up to.
That’s the theory anyway.
Cadillac finally showed some flashes of how it can play — and would like to play — as the Vikings beat Alpena 74-30 in a Big North Conference boys basketball contest Tuesday night.
While the Vikings continued to hit shots and play good defense on the other end, it was the way they moved that finally looked like it had some rhythm to it.
That wasn’t necessarily the case before the holiday break.
Cadillac slugged through its first four games at times but got out in transition Tuesday against the Wildcats and — more importantly — moved the basketball with some purpose.
“Pace is something we have really been stressing because we haven’t been good,” Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said. “Tonight, we were able to go. Not just in transition but when the ball is zipping around like that, it’s hard to guard and tonight we did that.”
“That ball was popping tonight. In the first four games, the ball was kind of stuck in our hands. Tonight, we moved it better and we were able to get some easy looks.”
The Vikings jumped out on Alpena 20-12 after the first quarter and had a commanding 40-16 lead at halftime. Cadillac was up 59-21 going into the fourth quarter.
While the offensive rhythm was good throughout, it was matched by Cadillac’s defense, as well.
The Vikings hounded Alpena into lengthy offensive possessions and numerous resets to try and get a good shot off.
Benzenberg said some of that defensive awareness comes from familiarity.
“We were flying around tonight defensively,” he said. “Our guys know each other well enough and they already know where to be.
“That usually takes the first half of the season to get down and so I think we’re ahead of the curve a little bit.”
Charlie Howell paced Cadillac with 20 points and eight rebounds while Jaden Montague added 14 points.
Chris Reinhold scored nine while Eli Main and Kyle McGowan each had seven. Gavin Goetz added seven rebounds and three assists.
Cadillac is at Traverse City Central on Friday.
• Cadillac won the JV game. Grant Williams paced the Vikings with 15 points while Clayton Potvin had 11, Nate Roberts 10 and Kyle Hubbell eight.
• Cadillac won the freshman game 55-38. Lucas Vancil led the way with 18 points and nine rebounds while Cade James had 11 points and nine rebounds. Kyle Ross also scored nine.
