TRAVERSE CITY — Cadillac got a little bit of revenge as it beat Traverse City Central 17-13 in a Greater Northwest Bowling Conference match Saturday at Lucky Jack’s.
The Trojans beat the Vikings in the finals of the Big North Conference tournament in December.
Central won the two baker games 211-203 and 191-128 put Cadillac in an 10-0 hole.
“We needed to win both regular games to take the match and we did just that,” Cadillac coach Jeremy Moore said.
“The first game came down to the wire and we started fast in the second game and maintained that momentum.
“It’s the best I’ve seen our team bowl collectively.”
Cadillac won the first regular game 794-783 and the second game 870-761.
Tim Richards had a breakthrough day with a 386 series while Connor Putman rolled a 384 and Dylan Vermilyea a 373.
Cadillac faces Bellaire next Saturday.
Cadillac’s girls dropped a 30-0 decision to Glen Lake.
The Lakers won the baker games 122-72 and 153-54 before winning the regular games 583-362 and 544-392.
“It’s tough to compete at less than full strength and currently only have four ladies on the roster,” Moore said.
Rylie Fitzgerald led Cadillac with a 121 game and a 215 series.
Cadillac faces TC Central next Saturday.
