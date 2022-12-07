SAGINAW — A little of adversity is OK.
Right at the start of the season might just show you some more about your team.
A deep Cadillac team showed just how deep it could be this year as the Vikings beat Carrollton 66-37 in a non-conference boys basketball contest to open the season Tuesday night.
That adversity came in the form of foul trouble to leaders Jaden Montague and Charlie Howell but seniors Teegan Baker and Davin Brown stepped right in and took care of business.
“This was a great first game for us and we had a little bit of adversity right out of the gate with some fouls to Jaden and Charlie,” Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said.
“Teegan and Davin did a great job with that.
“I thought, top to bottom, we played well. Single-digit quarters is our goal (defensively) and he did that in the last three quarters.”
Cadillac trailed 13-12 after the first quarter but turned that around and was up 32-21 at halftime and 49-28 going into the fourth quarter.
Howell paced the Vikings with 20 points and six rebounds while Montague added 18. Brown scored eight and Kyle McGowan added eight rebounds.
Cadillac opens Big North Conference play Friday at Gaylord.
• Cadillac won the JV game 35-30.
Nate Roberts paced the Vikings with 14 points while Clay Potvin had eight. Mason Freeman led the way in rebounding.
• Cadillac won the freshman game 44-33. Kyle Ross paced the Vikings with 17 points while Lucas Vancil had eight and Cade James scored seven.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.