ALPENA — Turnovers and rebounding.
Look at those two things and you’ll know just about where Cadillac is at.
The Vikings struggled with those two things early but changed the story in the second half to score a 59-49 win over Alpena in a Big North Conference boys basketball contest Friday night.
Early on, it was the Wildcats who controlled the game as they led 16-10 after the first quarter and 27-21 at halftime.
“The first half went exactly how we thought it would,” Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said. “We didn’t shoot it well and Alpena outplayed us.
“We had nine turnovers and rebounding was even. Those two stats always tell our story.”
Cadillac got aggressive in the third quarter and changed that storyline as it outscored Alpena 21-6 for a 42-33 lead going into the fourth quarter.
“We came out and raised our level in the third quarter,” Benzenberg said. “We were plus-10 on the glass in the third alone and we were able to get out in transition a little bit, as well.
“Defensively, we were really good and finished those possessions with a great defensive rebound.”
Cole Jenema paced Cadillac with 22 points and 13 rebounds while Charlie Howell had nine points and 10 rebounds. Aden Gurden added eight points.
The Vikings host Traverse City Central in a key Big North game next Friday.
• Cadillac won the JV game 35-30.
Kyle McGowan led the Vikings with 17 points while Bailey Wade had nine. Collin Clous and Nate Roberts added strong defensive play.
• Alpena won the freshman game 42-29. Mason Freeman paced the Vikings with 13 points while Anden Cole and Kaidan Westdorp each had five.
