Cadillac boys secure spot in district final

CADILLAC — When the shots didn’t fall early, they kept shooting.
That’s what shooters do.
They also went after those rebounds and made a living on the glass.
Cadillac eventually heated up from the perimeter, kept on rebounding and ratcheted up the defense to beat Big Rapids 55-31 in an MHSAA Division 2 boys basketball district contest Wednesday night.
The win sends the Vikings (18-4 overall) into Friday’s title game against Ludington. The Orioles beat Reed City 49-28 in Wednesday’s second semifinal.
Cadillac started the game 0 for 9 from beyond the arc but finished 7 of 14, meaning the Vikings were right about at their average for 3-pointers a game.
Viking coach Ryan Benzenberg’s message to his team was to keep shooting even when they weren’t falling and Big Rapids had the lead.
“Water is going to find its level,‘ he said. “We had them down, rattling around popping out.
Tipp (Baker) actually passed up on a shot with about two minutes to go in the first quarter. I grabbed him and said you’re shooting every time you’re open. Don’t force it but keep shooting when you’re open.
“Tipp started heating up, Evan (Borr) started heating up and we took off from there.‘
The game was tied at 10-10 after the first quarter thanks in large part of Cadillac’s tenacious rebounding.
The Vikings went hard after every miss and it paid off to the tune of a plus-13 rebounding margin.
“To me, that’s the story of the game,‘ Benzenberg said. “Our two biggest things are can we be in the plus in rebounding and in turnovers.
“We feel like if we do those two things, we can shoot well enough to get in the game. We had 11 offensive rebounds in the game so we cleaned up a lot of those shots we were missing.‘
When the Vikings started knocking down shots, they took the lead and never relinquished it.
Baker put Cadillac up 18-16 midway through the second quarter and the Vikings were up 26-19 at halftime.
The Vikings were up 30-23 when Big Rapids was whistled for one of three technical fouls in the game. Baker hit both free throws for a 32-23 lead with 2:56 to go and Borr followed that up a minute later with a 3-pointer to make it 35-24 with 1:21 to go.
Cadillac was up 37-24 after three and the rout was on from there.
Baker paced the Vikings with 20 points while Levi Klotz had 10. Cole Jenema added nine points and six rebounds.
Coyotes ousted by Ludington
A rough first half doomed Reed City in the second game.
Ludington led 11-6 after the first quarter and then outscored Reed City 10-3 in the second for a 21-9 lead at halftime.
The Orioles were still up 33-21 going into the fourth quarter.
Zac Saez paced Reed City with 11 points while Xavier Allen scored six.
