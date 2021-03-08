Cadillac boys shut down Ludington

CADILLAC — Another step forward.
In this craziest of basketball seasons, that's something not to be taken for granted.
Cadillac put together a strong effort from start to finish and beat nemesis Ludington 43-31 in a non-conference boys basketball game Saturday afternoon.
The Vikings (6-4 overall) led largely from start to finish against the Orioles.
Ryan Benzenberg said you could kind of see it coming Friday night.
"It's momentum," he said. "I think Friday night was the best practice we've had of our year and I don't think there's any reason to not believe it carried over.
"I think it's the most complete game we've played to date. We still had some valleys but not anywhere as deep as the valleys we experienced with some of our games."
Cadillac led 15-12 after the first quarter and was still up 21-14 at haftime. The Vikings took a 30-23 lead into the fourth quarter and didn't let Ludington back in the game as the lead went over double digits a number of times.
The two Division 2 rivals could see each other again later this month in the district tournament Cadillac hosts. The Vikings are currently the No. 2 seed in the MPR (Michigan Power Rankings) that determines the top two teams in each district. Pairings will be set by the MHSAA on Sunday, March 14.
If districts were to begin today, Benzie Central (.560) and Cadillac (.547) would be the two seeded teams. Big Rapids is currently 11-1 but is fourth in points at .525 with few quality wins.
That's a couple of weeks off, though, and there's still more work to do.
"Talking to Coach (Thad) Shank a little bit, they're still trying to figure out roles like we are," Benzenberg said. "It's just really hard because you don't have any practice time to see who's what. I was really proud of our guys today.
"The idea is when March 23 rolls around, we need to be at the peak...whatever our peak is. We need to start trying to get close to the top of that so we're playing our best basketball when it matters."
Evan Borr paced Cadillac with 21 points and four rebounds while Cole Jenema had eight points, seven rebounds and four assists. Jaden Montague also had seven points.
"I thought Evan, he hasn't been shooting great lately, but he got hot and played game all around ... not just offensively," Benzenberg said. "There's some leadership starting to show, too, which is great."
Cadillac was scheduled to host Gaylord Tuesday but that has been canceled with the Blue Devils in COVID-19 contract tracing quarantine. If they don't pick up a game, the Vikings host Traverse City Central on Wednesday.
• Ludington won the JV game 40-37. Keenan Marr paced Cadillac with nine points while Ben Drabik had seven.
