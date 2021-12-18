CADILLAC — They’re a little beat up.
A little sick, too.
So the chance to enjoy a good night feels a little more special.
Cadillac got back on track as it beat Alpena 65-45 in a Big North Conference boys basketball contest Friday night.
The Vikings (3-1 overall, 2-0 BNC) lost just before the buzzer to Midland on Tuesday but largely controlled Friday’s game against the Wildcats from start to finish, despite nagging injuries and the myriad of illnesses floating through schools at this time of year.
“We’re a little beat up and we’ve got some kids sick, too,” Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said. “Figuring out how to get them to play the full 32 minutes is the magic question.
“With that said, winning a Friday night Big North home game is a big deal because we don’t get many of them so I told them to enjoy this and I think all 10 of them did that.”
Cadillac got the early jump, leading 11-0 out of the gates and was still up 16-5 after the first eight minutes of play. Alpena worked its way back into the game and it was 30-20 at halftime.
The Vikings were up 49-35 going into the fourth quarter.
Cole Jenema paced Cadillac with 26 points, 11 rebounds and two steals while Charlie Howell added nine points and six rebounds.
Connor McGowan had nine points and six rebounds while Jaden Montague added eight points and six assists. Eli Main also had eight points and four assists.
Cadillac is at Essexville Garber on Tuesday.
• Cadillac won the JV game 34-29. Kyle McGowan paced the Vikings with 18 points and Bailey Wade had six.
• Alpena won the freshman game 37-27. Anden Cole paced Cadillac with 11 points while Kaidan Westdorp had 10.
