TRAVERSE CITY — The Cadillac boys track team finished in third place while the girls team finished in fourth at the Big North Championship Meet Wednesday at Traverse City West High School.
On the boys side, the host Titans took first with 227 points, followed by Traverse City Central (212.5) and Cadillac (67.5)
Ben Kohler finished in third place in the 400 Dash with a time of 52.50, while Derek Rood finished second in the 110 hurdles (16.13). The 400-relay team of Christopher Reinhold Jr., Jakob Bartman, Connor Vermeulen and Rood finished in third place with a time of 46.36, while the 1600 relay team of Matteo Letizio, Rood, Teegan Baker and Kohler also finished in third place (3:45.71).
Ryan Sanders finished second in both the shot put and discus with a throws of 45-03.50 and 128-05, respectively.
On the girls side, Traverse City Central won the meet with a score of 212.66, followed by the host Titans (188.33), Petoskey (106) and Cadillac (79).
Chloie Musta finished took third place in the 400 dash with a time of 59.79, while Peace Odiase finished second in the 100 hurdles (17.53). The 1600 relay team of Kendall Schopieray, Eleanor Cool, Marisa Mazza and Musta finished third with a time of 4:28.33, while the team of Schopieray, Renee Brines, Cool and Musta also finished third in the 3200 relay (10:19.50).
Angela Mo finished third in both the shot put and discuss with tosses of 34-08 and 101-00, respectively.
