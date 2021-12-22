ESSEXVILLE — The lessons learned along the way mean a lot.
This lesson ranks right up there.
Their double-digit lead down to just five, the coaches didn't call a timeout.
Instead, the players responded on their own.
Senior standout Cole Jenema hit a 3-pointer to stem the tide and Cadillac beat Essexville Garber 83-66 in a non-conference boys basketball contest Tuesday night.
The Vikings had to keep their intensity up against a scrappy Dukes team that uses its smaller gym well.
"It had a Big North Conference feel to it, intensity-wise," Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said. "They play really hard. They've got a shorter court like Ludington and they use it to their advantage."
Cadillac led 15-13 after the first quarter and 36-29 at halftime. The Vikings stretched that 58-48 going into the fourth quarter before Garber made a final run.
"It was really a 10- to 12-point lead most of the way but they cut it to five midway through the fourth quarter," Benzenberg said. "We didn't call timeout.
"Cole hit a 3-pointer right after that and I was proud of the way our kids handled that momentum swing."
Jenema paced the Vikings with 27 points and three rebounds while Charlie Howell had 20 points and six rebounds. Jaden Montague added 14, four assists and three rebounds.
Cadillac (4-1 overall) hosts Manistee on Jan. 4.
• Garber won the freshman game 51-32. Kaidan Westdorp paced Cadillac with 12 points while Alex Comstock had nine and Martin Peccia added five.
