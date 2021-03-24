CADILLAC — Try, try again.
When the shots don't fall, keep shooting.
Eventually, that plan worked out.
Cadillac overcame a rough first half shooting the ball to beat Reed City 55-35 in an MHSAA Division 2 boys basketball district contest Tuesday at home.
The win moves the Vikings (9-6 overall) into Thursday's first semifinal against Big Rapids (16-1) at 5:30 p.m. Benzie Central (10-8) and Ludington (10-5) meet in the second game.
The Coyotes finish the season at 5-10.
Cadillac, which likes to get the ball outside to a number of shooters, got another good chance to work against a zone early and while the execution was good, the results weren't.
The Vikings were 0 for 10 from beyond the arc in the first half and missed four or five layups in the paint, as well.
"I felt like our zone offense was really, really well executed in the first half," Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said. "We just didn't shoot it well.
"The ball was popping and getting to where we wanted it to go. When we didn't have that, I thought we were patient because when we did take 35 seconds, we were able to get some good shots."
Cadillac led 13-8 after the first quarter and built a 27-17 lead at halftime after senior Evan Borr converted on a three-point play with 49.7 seconds to go in the second quarter.
Reed City coach Jesse Kailing was pleased with the way his team attacked Cadillac, as well.
"We wanted to be able to score early because they're a good defensive team," he said. "In the first half, we did that.
"In the second half, they did a better job of breaking our defensive pressure and getting some easy buckets, too."
Borr hit another 3-pointer to put Cadillac up 32-18 with 3:11 remaining in the third quarter and the advantaged stayed double digits the rest of the way.
The Vikings were up 40-24 after three quarters and then worked the ball inside when Reed City went to a man defense for a short time.
"We had that little three-minute stretch where they went man-to-man and Connor (McGowan) had three or four layups," Benzenberg said. "I thought Connor made some nice moves tonight and was able to finish.
"Jaden (Montague) and Cole (Jenema) saw the floor really well."
Borr paced the Vikings with 17 points and seven rebounds while Jenema had 15 points, three rebounds and three assists. Montague added nine points and three assists while McGowan scored eight points.
Xavier Allen paced Reed City with 11 points while Ryan Jones and Payton Hansen each had six.
"We had a bunch of young kids out there tonight who worked hard," Kailing said. "We've just got to get more consistent."
