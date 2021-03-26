CADILLAC — Past chapters of the Cadillac boys basketball program's story include various district and regional championships and trips to the MHSAA final four.
So when Cadillac beat Big Rapids Thursday, 58-38, in a Division 2 district semifinal the stage was set for the current Vikings squad to add a chapter to the program's history. Cadillac will play Ludington for a district championship and the chance to put another piece of hardware in the trophy case.
Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said getting a chance to play for a district championship is always one of the goals the Vikings set at the beginning of every season.
"The chapters of Cadillac basketball written before us are our beacon light. We have earned ourselves the right to play for a championship on Saturday," he said.
As for Thursday's game, Benzenberg said perimeter shooting was the key in the first half while buckets in the post were the difference in the second half. Big Rapids played a zone defense in the first half and Benzenberg said good ball rotation allowed the Vikings shooters to get good looks from behind the three-point arc. In the first half, Benzenberg said his squad hit seven three pointers.
In the second half, the Cardinals switched up their defense to man-to-man and Benzenberg said Big Rapids struggled to guard the Vikings. As a result, Cadillac was able to get to the rim.
Cadillac led 13-9 after the first quarter while the Vikings led 26-18 at the half. To start the fourth quarter, Cadillac led Big Rapids, 42-31.
As for their opponent Saturday in the district final, Benzenberg said the Vikings played Ludington earlier this month. Cadillac put together a strong effort from start to finish and beat Ludington 43-31 in a non-conference boys basketball game on March 6. Benzenberg said, however, that game doesn't matter now that they are in a district championship.
"I look for it to be a close ball game," he said. "The two keys to the game will be rebounds and who ever takes care of the ball will win the game."
Cole Jenema paced the Vikings Thursday with 16 points, 12 rebounds and three assists, while Evan Borr had 14 points. Brady McLaurin added 12 points, while Jaden Montague had nine.
