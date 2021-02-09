BELMONT — Strong start.
Great finish.
Cadillac's boys took care of business and took first in an MHSAA Division 2 ski regional Monday at Cannonsburg while the girls were second.
Both teams qualify for the Division 2 State Finals, to be held Feb. 22 at Boyne Highlands in Harbor Springs.
The Vikings won easily on the boys' side as they totaled just 49 combined points between the runs. Spring Lake was second at 96 while Grand Rapids Christian took third at 128.
"The boys team came out, skied with confidence and they handled the pressure extremely well," Cadillac coach James Netzley said. "The plan was to ski smart, minimize risk and complete four clean runs.
"Everyone contributed to the result. Ben (Meyer) set the tone in the morning in GS with the two fastest runs in the field but having six Cadillac boys finish in the top 13 is equally as impressive. Our depth really showed through today."
Meyer took first overall in giant slalom in 52.26 seconds while Brady Koenig was fifth at 55.66, Kyle Conradson sixth at 56.05, Chris Anderson eighth at 56.13, Ethan Sharp 10th at 56.56 and Elliot Lavigne 13th at 56.75.
In the afternoon slalom run, Lavigne was fourth at 1:04.59, Meyer sixth at 1:05.36, Sharp eighth at 1:06.76, Conradson 11th at 1:07.81, Koenig tied for 12th at 1:07.91 and Anderson 14th at 1:08.07.
On the girls' side, East Grand Rapids put together a strong morning run in slalom to secure the regional title. The Pioneers were first with 63 points while Cadillac was second at 77 and Grand Rapids Christian third at 131.5.
It marks the 10th straight year the Viking girls have qualified for the state finals.
"The girls had a similar plan to the boys in that we knew we were fast enough to move on to states but we had to execute," Netzley said. "It was a team effort and everyone came through when they needed to.
"Onalee, Georgette and Avery all pulled low points for us today which took the pressure off Mairyn, Emily and Ella."
Wallis paced Cadillac on the slalom course by taking third in 1:06.24. Sake was sixth at 1:08.27, Meyer seventh at 1:08.89, Mason 30th at 1:10.14, Kinnie 34th at 1:22.72 and Darrow 45th at 1:28.82.
Wallis took third in GS in 53.69 seconds while Meyer was fourth at 53.77, Sake was seventh at 54.87, Kinnie 17th at 56.99, Mason 29th at 59.53 and Darrow 39th at 1:04.09.
Cadillac wraps up Big North Conference competition Feb. 16 at Caberfae Peaks.
"Moving forward, we will be continuing to work on our aggressive approach on steeper train to get ready for the state finals at the Highlands," Netzley added.
• McBain's Michayla Bell, competing for Onekama, just missed out on qualifying in each event. She took 13th in slalom at 1:10.83 and 12th in GS in 55.98 seconds.
McBain's Tana VanPolen, also competing for the Portagers, took 46th in GS at 1:06.52 while Brekken Cotter took 39th in slalom at 1:26.69 and Leah Thompson was 56th at 1:44.34.
