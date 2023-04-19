CADILLAC — That’s one in the win column.
Cadillac picked up its first victory, beating Harbor Springs 3-1 in a non-conference girls soccer contest Tuesday at the CASA fields.
The Rams scored late in the first half before the Vikings (1-3 overall) got things going in the second half.
“I’m really proud of how our girls battled back into this one,” Cadillac coach Joy Weitzel said. “We finally put some goals up and got a well-deserved win.”
Taylor Pennoni got Cadillac on the board with a penalty kick goal in the 45th minute. The Vikings went up 2-1 five minutes later when Sophie Clough scored off a corner kick by Pennoni.
Onalee Wallis made it 3-1 in the 75th minute off an assist from Clough.
“Taylor (Pennoni) and Sophie (Clough) worked hard on both sides of the ball and found several passes to our fowards and outside players,” Weitzel said. “That really helped us maintain momentum and pressure on their back line. Harbor Springs had some good corner balls that challenged our defense but we really held the possession of this game.
“These girls continue to grow and look better, so it was rewarding to finally get that first win of the season.”
Jazmin Angell made 10 saves in nets for Cadillac.
The Vikings open Big North Conference play Thursday at home against Petoskey.
MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian picked up an easy win, beating Brethren 8-0 in NMSL play.
“After four tough, physical games in a row, it was fun to be able to relax, work on our flow and communication to goal,” NMC coach Jen VanNoord said.
Aria Cucinella and Jada VanNoord paced the Comets with three goals apiece while Paige Ebels scored twice. Makala VanPolen had two assists while Chiara Campioni and Mabel Yount each had an assist.
NMC (4-1 overall, 3-0 NMSL) hosts Big Rapids Crossroads on Friday.
TRAVERSE CITY — Cadillac dropped an 8-0 decision to Traverse City Central in a Big North Conference tennis match.
“We had some close matches with TC Central,” Cadillac coach Erin Schaefer said. “It’s exciting to see our girls cause some waves against a strong conference team.”
Haylee Groen lost 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles while Jaylyn Hamilton lost 6-4, 6-1 at No. 2.
Ellery Schaefer lost 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3 while Sara Outman lost 6-2, 6-2 at No. 4.
Madalie Dickerson and Brooke Ellens lost 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles while Karsyn Kastl and Aly Baker lost 1-6, 6-0, 6-4 at No. 2.
Adri Beydoun and Averee Heuker lost 6-3, 6-1 at No. 3 while Katie Graham and Donna Huynh lost 6-4, 6-2 at No. 4.
Cadillac hosts Alpena today.
GREENVILLE — Cadillac dropped a pair of non-league softball games to Greenville, 15-0 and 12-1.
Layke Sims took the loss in the opener for the Vikings. Chloe Lijewski led the way at the plate with a double while Kaylee Combs and Cassie Jenema had a hit apiece.
Marielle Boolman took the loss in game two.
At the plate, Combs had two hits, including a double, and an RBI; Lijewski two hits; Sims two doubles; Grace Drabik a hit; Alivia Lorenz a double; Jenema a hit; and Quinn Hess a hit.
Cadillac hosts Ludington on Friday.
