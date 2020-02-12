LUDINGTON — Scoring points wasn't a huge concern.
Giving up 17 points in a quarter was the bigger issue.
Cadillac got that straightened out and picked up a key 50-37 win over nemesis Ludington in a non-conference boys basketball contest Tuesday night.
The win gives the Vikings (12-2 overall) key points in the MPR (Michigan Power Rankings) when it comes to seeding the upcoming district tournament.
"This was a great game for us to play right in the middle of this tough five-game stretch," Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said.
Ludington was the stronger team to start, too, as the Orioles were up 17-8 after the first quarter.
Giving up nearly 20 points in a quarter didn't sit well with Benzenberg and his staff.
"At the end of that first quarter, I wasn't worried about the offensive end," he said. "I was worried about the defensive end. Giving up 17 points in a quarter is a lot for us.
"I was really proud of the way they guys buckled down defensively. We really dug in and matched their physicality and intensity. I was proud of them for that."
The Vikings cut the deficit to 24-22 at halftime and then outscored the Orioles 19-5 in the third quarter for a 41-29 lead going into the fourth.
Tipp Baker paced Cadillac with 20 points and four steals while Cole Jenema had 14 points and nine rebounds.
"I thought Tipp was excellent on both ends of the floor. He really dominated the game on the defensive end of the floor…that's hard for one person to do but he did," Benzenberg said. "Cole got off to a shaky start and I thought the physicality of the game caught him by surprise. He adjusted and was awesome in the final three quarters of the game."
Cadillac hosts Traverse City West on Friday.
• Cadillac won the JV game 58-53. Jaden Montague paced the Vikings with 16 points and Tegan Baker scored 11.
• Cadillac won the freshman game 52-39. Davin Brown paced the Vikings with 19 points while Riley Wade scored 12.
