CADILLAC — Cadillac dropped a 133-47 decision to a solid Ludington team in a swim meet Thursday at the Cadillac Area YMCA.
"The team is really getting into a groove as they gain race experience," Cadillac coach Scott Leesch said. "Coming off an intense week of practice, they swam hard and represented the Vikings well."
Brie Leesch recorded Cadillac's lone first-place finish as she won the 100-yard butterfly in 1:10.05.
Stella Balcom picked up a second-place finish in the 100 freestyle in 1:05.25 and a second in the 50 freestyle at 28.53 seconds while Ella Boland was second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:27.57.
Karis Bachman took third in the 200 Individual Medley in 2:47.74 while Boland was third in the 50 free in 28.78 seconds. Leesch also took third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:28.60.
The 200 medley relay of Boland, Hannah Mortenson, Leech and Bachman took third in 2:21.23 while the same foursome took second in the 200 free relay in 2:03.11.
Scott Leesch also commended seniors Olivia Kapuscinski and Mortenson for PRs in the 100 freestyle. Kapuscinski dropped 2.74 seconds in the event and Mortenson dropped 5.53 seconds.
The two were also celebrated on senior night as the only two seniors in the program.
Cadillac is at Manistee on Oct. 8.
