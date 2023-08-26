CADILLAC — Making the plays when it mattered counted.
Cadillac got in a couple of tough spots but got the job done in winning its own volleyball invitational on Friday.
The Vikings with pool-play wins over Essexville Garber (25-14, 25-11, 26-24) and Sault Ste. Marie (25-7, 25-16, 25-6) before beating Leland 25-12, 14-25, 15-6 in the semifinals and Mount Pleasant 25-15, 25-23 in the finals.
“I was really happy with how we started the morning and carried it through the day,” Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said.
“The only hiccup was when we dropped the set against Leland but they are a good team.
“Also, I am proud that we kept our composure in set two (against Mount Pleasant) when it was nip-and-tuck. We made plays down the stretch to seal the championship.”
Makenzie Johns paced Cadillac with 50 kills, 31 digs, eight assists, seven aces and three blocks while Carisa Musta had 39 kills, 25 digs, 14 blocks, six assists and an ace.
Cassie Jenema dished out 91 assists, 23 digs, 22 kills, two blocks and an ace while Reina McMahon had 23 digs, eight kills, seven blocks, four aces and two assists.
Sophia Clough had 12 digs, three aces, three kills and a block while Ari Bryant recorded 26 digs, four assists and a kill.
Grace Zuback had 16 digs, two aces and two assists while Taylor Pennoni added seven digs, a block and an assist. Chloe Lijewski had four digs, an ace and a kill while Quinn Hess had three assists and two digs.
Adri Beydoun also had a dig.
Cadillac (7-0-2 overall) opens Big North Conference play Wednesday at Alpena.
• MCBAIN had a tough day, going 0-4.
The Ramblers lost to Leland (25-17, 25-9); lost to Clio (25-12, 25-21) and split with Elk Rapids (16-25, 25-22) but lost the match on points before falling to Mount Morris 25-22, 25-19 in the Blue Division.
“Overall, this was a pretty rough day on the momentum side,” McBain coach Shawn Murphy said. “We struggled to get into any real rhythm and it’s tough to win games without steady play. The teams that we played were very beatable but too many unforced errors plagued us.
“I do commend the girls on their fight and positive attitude even when things weren’t going our way. I am still hopeful that there are things we can remedy as the season progresses and people continue to learn their roles in the lineup.”
Gwyneth VerBerkmoes paced McBain with 24 kills, five blocks, two aces, 16 digs and an assist while Madison Ocampaugh dished out 44 assists, two kills, eight digs and three aces. Karsyn Meyering had two assists, 12 digs and served 100 percent.
The Ramblers (3-8-1) host a tri-meet with Kingsley and Glen Lake on Tuesday.
LUDINGTON — Cadillac had a solid day, taking second in the Ludington Invitational.
The host Orioles were first with 21 points while the Vikings totaled 12, Traverse City West 10 and Muskegon Reeths-Puffer five.
“Ludington is always a great day of competitive tennis,” Cadillac coach Matt Schaefer said. “We really stepped up our play to earn the runner-up spot.
“We had two flight champions and a flight runner-up which was a great result for our young players. It’s fun watching them improve each week.”
Brady Koenig, at No. 1 singles, lost to Ludington 6-2, 6-1; lost to Reeths-Puffer 6-7, 6-1, 10-6; and beat West 6-0, 6-1.
Connor Hill, at No. 2, lost to Ludington 6-0, 6-0; lost to Reeths-Puffer 6-0, 6-3; and lost to West 6-3, 1-6, 10-2.
Cade James, at No. 3, lost to Ludington 6-2, 6-1; beat Reeths-Puffer 6-3, 6-2; and lost to West 7-5, 3-6, 10-4.
Keaston Johnson, at No. 4, lost to Ludington 6-3, 6-3; beat Reeths-Puffer 6-1, 6-0; and lost to West 6-0, 6-3.
Ben Anderson and Tommy Reagan, at No. 1 doubles, lost to Ludington 6-2, 6-1; lost to Reeths-Puffer 6-3, 3-6, 10-8; and beat West 7-6, 6-4.
Kyle Ross and Nick Brandsma, at No. 2, lost to Ludington 6-0, 6-0; beat Reeths-Puffer 7-5, 6-1; and beat West 6-2, 6-2 to earn flight runner-up.
Mason Freeman and Drew Kornacki were flight champions at No. 3. They beat Ludington 6-4, 2-6, 10-7; bear Reeths-Puffer 6-2, 6-3; and beat West 6-3, 6-2.
Dino Santangelo and Thomas Rahilly were champions at No. 4. They beat Ludington 6-0, 6-1; beat Reeths-Puffer 7-5, 6-1; and beat West 6-3, 7-5.
Cadillac is at the Traverse West Invitational today.
INTERLOCHEN — Cadillac put together its best result of the season, taking third at the Traverse City West Invitational at Interlochen Golf Course.
Traverse City Central won the event with a 368 while TC West shot a 386 and the Vikings a 387.
Grace Drabik paced Cadillac with an 85 while Onalee Wallis shot an 89, Sam VanBrocklin 106 and Lillian Shankland 107.
“I am very proud of our team as we start our journey into the Big North Conference season,” Cadillac coach Brandon Bailey said. “We were only one shot out second place and that will be motivation as we move forward.
“Back-to-back tournaments are hard and we handled it well.”
Cadillac’s Addy Joynt took first in the JV event with a 106 while Audrina Runyon shot a 128, Clare Brown 132 and Kiera Winkelmann a 132.
MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian beat Shepherd 1-0 in an NMSL contest.
Titus Johns scored the game’s only goal on penalty kick for the Comets while Blair DeZeeuw made two saves in the nets.
“This was an entertaining game to watch as a coach,” NMC coach Taylor Mulder said. “We worked all week on increasing our speed of play and focusing on going to the ball quickly.
“We implemented that today and it resulted in a win. The guys worked hard all game and kept the pressure up, resulting in 24 shots.”
NMC hosts Roscommon on Monday.
HARBOR SPRINGS — Heritage Christian dropped a 1-0 decision to Harbor Light Christian.
Seth Nichols stopped 23 shots in goal for the Patriots as the Swordsmen scored the game’s only goal with five minutes left in the first half.
Heritage Christian coach Kayden Barnes, Sam Bigger, Lucas Husted and Josiah Salisbury for their defensive play, as well.
