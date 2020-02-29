Cadillac claims D2 bowling regional title

GAYLORD — Never let it be said they like things to be boring.
When it counted the most, though, they got the job done.
Cadillac won its second straight MHSAA Division 2 bowling regional title Friday at the Gaylord Bowling Center. The Vikings totaled 3,873 pins while Escanaba was second at 3,719 and Iron Mountain third at 3,678.
All three teams advance to the state finals, to be held next Friday and Saturday at Century Bowl in Waterford.
Cadillac started a little bit slow but turned it on later.
"It was interesting at times but overall an awesome day," Cadillac coach Jeremy Moore said. "We started slower than I had hoped but threw a solid second block of the baker portion. After that set, we had the lead and would never relinquish it.
"We had a team meeting Monday after a disappointing effort at our last tournament and the results of that showed today. The team really got into a rhythm and had just the right amount of energy all day. It was awesome to watch."
Cadillac's six baker games went 181-143-224-164-164-191 before the three regular games went 960-1003-843.
Kyle Vermilyea paced the Vikings with a 660 and Kyle Perry came up big with a 591. Connor Putman added games of 170 and 213 while Dylan Vermilyea had games of 192, 219 and 170.
"Everyone chipped in with huge shots at one time or another but Kyle Perry was our MVP today," Moore said. "He had been struggling with his release the last couple of weeks and really committed to breaking things down and fixing it in this last week of practice.
"He bowled outstanding."
Cadillac's girls finished 13th overall with 2,361 total pins. Flint Kearsley won the title at 3,844 while Iron Mountain (3,275) and Bay City John Glenn (3,274) followed.
"The girls had a rough time," Moore said. "The pattern played a bit different than what we thought we would see and they struggled a bit as a result. It was fun to see them try some things outside of their comfort zone but, overall, we were just lacking the depth a lot of these programs have."
