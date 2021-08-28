CADILLAC — One step forward.
When it’s still August, that’s just fine.
Cadillac went 5-0 and took first in its own volleyball invitational on Friday.
The Vikings beat Central Montcalm 25-8, 25-16, 25-16 and Clio 25-5, 25-21, 23-25 in pool play. They then beat Mount Pleasant 25-11, 25-12 in the Gold Division quarterfinals; beat Essexville Garber 25-22, 19-25, 15-6 in the semifinals and Clio 25-22, 25-16 in the championship.
“It was a great day overall for us,” Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said. “We played pretty steady most of the time but still had a few lulls here and there.
“We keep getting better every time out but still have a lot of improvement to make. Today was a total team effort. It was hot and sticky in the gym but the team got it done and I’m really proud of them.”
Renee Brines paced Cadillac with 57 kills, 78 assists, 37 digs and 14 aces while Julia Jezak had 42 digs, 25 assists and six aces. Carissa Musta had 24 kills and 20 blocks while Mady Smith had 18 kills, 22 digs, three aces and two blocks.
Caliey Masserang had 26 kills and five blocks; Joslyn Seeley 11 digs, seven kills and six blocks; Layke Sims 10 digs, eight blocks and four kills; Brooke Ellens 33 digs and four aces; and Macey McKeever 19 digs and eight aces.
Cadillac (11-1 overall) hosts Petoskey on Wednesday.
• McBain went 3-1-1 in the tournament.
The Ramblers lost to Calumet 25-20, 27-25; split with Mount Morris 25-18, 25-27; and beat Hesperia 25-10, 25-16 in pool play. In bracket play, McBain beat Elk Rapids 25-15, 25-20 and beat Escanaba 25-16, 25-8 to win the Blue Division title.
“Today was definitely a day of runs,” McBain coach Shawn Murphy said. “We looked pretty good in some of the runs, and not so good in others. I liked the energy most of the day, and the varied offense is coming along.
“I know there are a few points throughout the day that the girls wish they could have back, but once we put ourselves into the Silver Division, we made it a mission to win it, and they accomplished that mission. We will continue to work on the consistency and those positive runs for points.”
Analiese Fredin paced the Ramblers with 25 digs, four blocks, 11 kills, 84 assists and 13 aces on 68 of 71 serving while Gabrielle VerBerkmoes had 41 kills, six blocks and 22 digs.
Jersey Scott had 18 kills, 29 digs and two aces on 36 of 37 serving while Emma Schierbeek had 27 kills, 18 digs and three assists.
McBain (7-1-1 overall) is at Glen Lake on Tuesday.
