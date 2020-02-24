Cadillac claims 3rd straight league bowling title

TRAVERSE CITY — That's a three-peat.
Cadillac claimed its third straight Great Northwest Bowling Conference title by finishing first in the league tournament Saturday at Lucky Jack's.
The Vikings totaled 1,161 points.
"We've had a whole year to think about our performance in this event last year," Cadillac coach Jeremy Moore said. "We weren't sharp a year ago and I think our preparation this year put us in a good place to avenge that performance.
"We accomplished that goal with a wire-to-wire win."
Cadillac started with games of 194 and 216, followed by a 193 and a 175. The Vikings had a big fifth game with a 243 before finishing with a 143.
Cadillac had three Dream Team selections in Kyle Vermilyea, Korbin Keller and Dylan Vermilyea while Kyle Perry and Connor Putman were all-conference selections.
Kyle Vermilyea finished the league season with high game, high series and average as well as tying for the most individual points won.
Cadillac also placed three in the top 10 at the league's individual tournament on Friday.
Keller took second with a 1,302 for the six games while Kyle Vermilyea was fourth at 1,261. Dylan Vermilyea took seventh at 1,161 while Putman was 17th and Perry took 24th.
Cadillac's girls finished sixth as a team on Saturday with 691 points.
The Vikings rolled a 147 to start strong but then struggled after that.
Olivia Bush earned all-conference honors.
Bush took 10th in the individual event on Friday with an 821 while Eddie Kelsey took 30th and Erin Foster 35th. Jessica Gottleber was 41st while Riley Fitzgerald and Morgan Hale were 55th and 56th, respectively.
Kelsey leads the Vikings with a 180 while Bush is right behind at 179 and Foster is at 151.
Cadillac competes in an MHSAA Division 2 regional Friday and Saturday in Gaylord. The girls' team portion begins at 8 a.m. Friday with the boys to follow at 1 p.m.
