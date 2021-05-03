BIRCH RUN — Cadillac put together a strong day on the pitch to claim the Birch Run "Panther Pit" Soccer Classic Saturday.
The Vikings beat Alpena 2-0 in the opener before tying the host Panthers 2-2. They clinched the title with a 5-0 win over Birmingham Groves in the third game.
"It was a fun day," Cadillac coach Joy Weitzel said. "We improved as the day went on and really worked together to get every goal.
"I'm really proud of how the girls played today. They fought for each other and played as a team from closing down defensively and finding open runners in the attack. Each team we played challenged us and we overcame each challenge as one unit."
Chesni Birgy opened the scoring against Alpena off an assist from Abby Kovacevich before Lydia Schamanek scored 10 minutes later in the first half off an assist from Lauren Mist.
Kovacevich scored in the 27th minute against Birch Run off an assist from Birgy to tie the game at 1-1 before Schamanek scored in the 49th minute off an assist from Mist to put Cadillac up 2-1.
The Panthers tied it in the 53rd minute on a penalty kick.
Schamanek opened the scoring against Groves in the 15th minute off an assist from Kovacevich before Kovacevich scored off an assist from Lindsay Meier in the 27th minute.
Meier socred off an assist from Kovacevich in the 40th minute to make it 3-0 before Kovacevich got another goal in the 50th minute off an assist from Mist.
Mist finished the scoring in the 54th minute off an assist from Madi Drabik.
Molly Anderson was in goal for all three games.
Cadillac (6-1-2 overall) hosts Traverse City Central on Tuesday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Cadillac falls to Orioles
LUDINGTON — Cadillac dropped a 5-3 decision to Ludington in a non-league dual match.
"We matched up really well with Ludington," Cadillac coach Erin Schaefer said. "The girls played some great tennis and continue to improve every time they compete."
Macy Brown won 6-2, 7-5 at No. 2 singles after the Vikings voided at No. 1.
Zoey Feister lost 7-6(3), 6-3 at No. 3 while Jaylynn Hamilton won 6-4, 6-3 at No. 4.
Ella Darrow and Emily Sims lost 7-6(2), 6-3 at No. 1 doubles while Adri Beydoun and Madi Dickerson lost 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 at No. 2.
Ellery Schaefer and Haylee Groen won 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 at No. 3 while Haylee Butkovich and Frannie Kiomento lost 6-4, 6-4 at No. 4.
Cadillac hosts Mount Pleasant today.
