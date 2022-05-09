BIRCH RUN — That looked easy.
Cadillac played well from start to finish in dominating at the Birch Run Soccer Invitational on Saturday.
The Vikings opened with a 2-0 win over Kingsford before beating Elkton-Pigeon-BayPort 8-0 and then the host Panthers 7-0.
“We put in a very dominating performance,” Cadillac coach Joy Weitzel said. “We held teams to their half and controlled playing with good ball movement and speed.
“It was fun to see us put away goals, too, and take a lot of shots. We didn’t know what to expect coming into this tournament as last year we had to fight for it a bit more. This year were able to move players around and rest players which will give us confidence moving forward in our season and in the Big North Conference. We came out strong in every game and put in a great team performance.”
Lauren Mist opened the scoring against Kingsford in the 27th minute off an assist from Karis Bachman before Bachman scored unassisted two minutes later. Jazmin Angell made two saves in the shutout.
Georgette Sake opened the scoring against EPB before Lauren Mist made it 2-0. Abby Kovacevich scored off an assist from Mairyn Kinnie before Lydia Schamanek scored off an assist from Lindsay Meier for a 4-0 lead.
Sake scored in the 31st minute off a Schamanek assist before Mist scored in the 37th minute off an assist from Jenna Stahlecker. Harmony Donzell scored in the 42nd minute off an assist from Avery Meyer before Kovacevich ended the game in the 50th minute with a goal off an assist from Jessie Wetherell.
Angell made three saves in goal.
Sake opened the scoring in the third minute against Birch Run before Kovacevich made it 2-0 in the 10th minute. Donzell scored in the 14th minute off an assist from Sake before Kovacevich scored in the 37th minute off an assist from Mist.
Gracie Tweedale scored in the 44th minute off an assist from Avery Mickelson before Lizzy Eash scored two minutes later to make it 6-0. Kovacevich finished the hat trick in the 55th minute off an assist from Angell.
Angell and Meier split time in goal.
Cadillac is at Traverse City West on Tuesday.
THOMPSONVILLE — Cadillac put together a good two days as it finished fourth overall in the Traverse City Tee-Off Invitational at Crystal Mountain.
Hudsonville won the event with a 645 while Traverse City Central took second at 657 and Cadillac shot a 678 (347-331) as the top Division 2 team in the field.
“Saturday’s round is our true potential,” Cadillac coach Brandon Bailey said. “Great weather and a better frame of mind lead to great scores. When Coach Alto and I sat down at the beginning of the year to talk numbers, this was our vision of this year’s team and we still believe we can improve.
“We had a good talk with the kids about competing and they did just that. I think a lot of them were disappointed on how they played on Friday and took on that challenge Saturday.”
Senior Harry Chipman tied for second overall with a 156 while Ben Drabike shot a 165. MacKale McGuire and Noah Travis each shot 181s while Connor Putman carded a 187.
