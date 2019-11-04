STANTON — That's a pretty good way to wrap up the regular season.
Cadillac went a perfect 5-0 and won the Central Montcalm Volleyball Invitational on Saturday.
The Vikings beat Hesperia (25-21, 25-9); Big Rapids (25-9, 25-16) and Morley Stanwood (25-17, 25-19) in pool play before beating Grant 25-15, 25-13 in the semifinals and Cedar Springs 25-20, 25-11 in the finals.
"It's a great way to end the regular season," Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said. "Everyone got to play which always makes it extra fun.
"We are looking forward to getting the tournament started."
Cadillac junior outside hitter Macy Brown picked up 57 kills, breaking the program mark for kills in a season. Abby DeWitt held the top spot previously at 722 while Brown now stands at 749. She also had 45 digs, five aces and three blocks.
Renee Brines dished out 102 assists, 48 digs, 14 kills, six aces and four blocks while Chloe Comstock had 37 digs, 23 kills, seven aces and four blocks. Maggie Neiss had 15 kills, 11 aces, 11 digs and nine blocks while Staci Beydoun added 12 digs, four kills and four blocks.
Brooke Lorenz had 16 digs and four aces while Makenna Bryant added 36 digs and an ace. Joslyn Seeley had eight digs and three kills while Marne Fox had six digs and two aces. Mady Smith added three digs.
• REED CITY went 0-3-1.
The Coyotes lost to Chippewa Hills 25-18, 25-21; split with Ovid Elsie 25-17, 9-25; and lost to Tri County 25-22, 25-19 in pool play before falling to Big Rapids 25-18, 25-15 in bracket play.
Demi Lodholtz had four kills, an ace, 12 digs and two blocks while Madalynn Brown had 10 kills, four aces and 36 digs. MaKena Hill had five kills, an ace, three digs and a block while Katelynn Holmes added 11 kills, eight aces, 33 digs and a block.
Madelynn Morgan had three aces and 21 digs while Alison Duddles dished out 11 kills, 11 digs, four assists and 11 blocks. Rylie Olds had an ace, 22 digs and 36 assists.
Cadillac (38-9-2 overall) faces Big Rapids or Ludington in a Division 2 district contest Wednesday at Big Rapids. Reed City faces Manistee in the opening round today.
