CADILLAC — Call it a good day on the hills.
Cadillac’s boys and girls ski teams each took first in their own invitational Tuesday at Caberfae Peaks.
“Both teams continued their solid skiing,” Cadillac coach James Netzley said.
The Vikings took first on the boys’ side with 36 points while Onekama was second at 102 and Mount Pleasant third at 119.
“On the boys’ side, all six boys finished in the top 10 in at least one event and it’s nice to see everyone contributing to the team score,” Netzley said. “Brady (Koenig) and Kyle (Conradson) both had excellent days with four mistake-free runs. Ben (Meyer) skied well in GS but also showed he has made some gains in the slalom in the past couple of weeks, too.”
Koenig took second on the slalom course in 48.58 seconds while Elliot Lavigne was third at 48.74, Conradson fifth at 49.40 and Meyer seventh at 50.18.
Cadillac’s JV team totaled 102 points on slalom as Connor Anderson took 17th at 54.87 seconds, Andrew Elmore 22nd at 56.99, Ben Drabik 30th at 1:04.95 and Matt Cherry 33rd at 1:09.41.
Meyer was second on the GS course in 53.82 seconds while Koenig took third at 54.89, Conradson fifth at 55.47 and Chris Anderson ninth at 55.97.
For the JV team, Connor Anderson took 15th at 57.83, Elmore 22nd at 59.76, Cherry 37th at 1:04.87 and Ben Anderson 38th at 1:05.07.
The Vikings took first on the girls’ side with 39 points while Clare was second at 118 and Benzie Central third at 149.
“Avery (Meyer) had an excellent day but Georgette (Sake) was right behind her in both events with some really fast skiing, too,” Netzley said. “Mairyn (Kinney) scored some nice points for us in GS which was nice to see after Onalee (Wallis) went down on her second run.”
Meyer took first in slalom in 50.82 seconds while Sake was second at 51.45, Wallis fourth at 54.06 and Emily Mason 10th at 1:01.30.
On the JV team, Kinsey Cornwell took 18th in 1:06.86, Avery Mickelson 25th in 1:10.25 and Emily Ross 37th at 1:16.85.
On the GS course, Meyer was first in 54.80 seconds while Sake was econd at 56.19, Kinney eighth at 1:02.07 and Mason 11th at 1:02.33.
On the JV team, Ellie Cool took 20th in 1:06.79, Mickelson 21st in 1:07.36, Sidney Cornwell 27th at 1:09.38 and Ross 34th at 1:11.82.
Onekama’s girls, which have a co-op with McBain, took sixth overall with 169 points.
On the slalom course, Michayla Bell took fifth in 58.69 seconds, Brekken Cotter 16th at 1:06.34 and Tana VanPolen 17th at 1:06.42.
Bell was fourth on the GS course in 58.43 seconds while Brekken 16th at 1:04.84 and VanPolen 31st at 1:10.37.
Cadillac begins Big North Conference competition Monday at Schuss Mountain.
