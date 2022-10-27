CADILLAC — Add another year to the banner.
Cadillac clinched its eighth straight Big North Conference volleyball championship as it swept Petoskey 25-16, 25-15, 25-15 in a league match on Wednesday.
The Vikings (25-10-4 overall) finish tied with Traverse City Central atop the league standings, each at 9-1.
The conference crown was just part of Wednesdays doings as Cadillac held its senior night, parents night and Dig Pink/Stand Tall for Sophia Event, as well.
Event proceeds will benefit a Lincoln Elementary third-grader, Sophia, who is battling kidney cancer and to Munson Healthcare of Cadillac’s Breast Cancer Care.
“What a great night,” Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said. “We had our senior night, parents night, our Dig Pink/Stand Tall for Sophia Event and wrapped up a Big North championship. I was very pleased with the team’s focus, especially on such an emotional night. I felt our four seniors did a great job leading the way and I am so happy for this team.
“A conference championship was one goal at the beginning of the season and they did it. On another note, we appreciate all of the community’s support for our Dig Pink/Stand Tall for Sophia Event. We will have raised a little more than $7,000.”
Cassie Jenema paced the Vikings with 33 assists, 10 digs, three kills and an ace while Carissa Musta had 18 kills and five blocks.
Macey McKeever had 11 digs and six kills while Joslyn Seeley added 12 kills and a dig.
Brooke Ellens had 15 digs and an ace; Karsyn Kastl seven digs; Emmy Cox two digs and an ace; Reina McMahon a kill and a block; and Adri Beydoun three digs and a block.
Cadillac is at the Central Montcalm Invitational to wrap up the regular season on Saturday.
• Cadillac won the JV match 25-15, 17-25, 25-18. Marielle Boolman led in blocks while Myra Gray led in digs. Maddy Taylor and Reagan Schopieray led in serving.
• Cadillac won the freshman match 25-11, 25-8, 25-13. Sophie Clough and Lydia Owens led in kills while Grace Zuback and Ari Bryant led in digs. Alivia Lorenz and Kaylee Tweedale led in aces.
KALKASKA — Manton wrapped up its regular season with a 25-15-25-12, 25-7 win over Kalkaska in a non-league match.
“Tonight was a great way to end our regular season,” Manton coach Nicki Helsel said.
“We got our 38th win and everyone was able to record some stats. We haven’t played in over a week, so tonight was good for shaking off the rust going into districts next week. I thought the girls ran our offense well and showed some improvement in serve receive.
“We were also able to celebrate Leah Helsel reaching her 1000th career kill. It is a huge milestone for a player to reach and we are all so proud of her.”
Bridgette Collins had two digs; Genevieve Alexander four digs; Ashley Bredahl four aces, 41 assists and nine digs; Lauren Wilder 13 kills, an ace, 16 digs and a block; Emma Ruppert two digs; Adriana Sackett eight kills and 24 digs; and Madison Schnitker three digs and a kill.
Makayla Gowell had four digs; Helsel 15 kills, six aces, 15 blocks and a dig; Morgan Shepler 10 kills and 20 digs; Mattie Lafreniere a block and a dig; and Abbie Potter a dig.
Manton (38-5-5) faces host McBain in a Division 3 district contest on Nov. 2.
SUTTONS BAY — Mesick dropped matches to Suttons Bay (25-19, 25-20), Elk Rapids (25-10, 25-12) and Kingsley (25-16, 25-9) in a non-league quad.
“We faced some tough competition but even though the scores were rough at time, we did have some good plays and learned from our mistakes,” Mesick coach Stacy Quiggin said. “We need to stay focused on the things that went well for us and try to build on that.”
Kelsey Quiggin had an ace, 16 kills and 30 digs; Celeste Hackett 19 assists, three kills and 12 digs; Rebecca McCree four blocks, an ace, three kills and six digs; Kylie Sexton an ace and four kills; Jazmyn Mills an ace, a kill and 11 digs; and Maddy Spoor two aces, four assists, a kill and 20 digs.
