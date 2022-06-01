AUBURN — Survive and advance.
That’s all that really matters.
Cadillac clipped host Bay City Western 1-0 in an MHSAA Division 2 girls soccer district contest Tuesday.
The win sends the Vikings (15-3-4 overall) into a district final it will host at 1 p.m. Saturday against the winner of today’s Gaylord-Petoskey contest.
“Our girls worked hard today and it was a battle from the beginning,” Cadillac coach Joy Weitzel said.
“Bay City Western was effective in holding a high defensive line so we often found ourselves offsides.
“We made adjustments and were able to play that to our advantage and play Abby (Kovacevich) in behind. It wasn’t a pretty game but we fought to the very end. I am proud of our effort.”
Kovacevich scored the only goal of the game in the 23rd minute off an assist from Jessie Wetherell.
Jazmin Angell recorded 11 saves in goal for the Vikings.
TRAVERSE CITY — Nice venue, but still a loss.
Cadillac dropped a 5-3 decision to Boyne City in a non-league game played Tuesday at Turtle Creek Stadium, home of the Traverse City Pit Spitters.
Kaleb McKinley, Charlie Howell, Cole Jenema, Collin Johnston, Fisher Moore and Miles Maury each pitched an inning for the Vikings.
Maury led the way at the plate with two hits, including a triple, while Connor McGowan doubled. Jenema, Moore and Coby Franklin each had a hit, as well.
Cadillac (10-14 overall) faces host Petoskey in a Division 2 district game on Saturday.
