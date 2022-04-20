ELK RAPIDS — Another cold and windy day.
Another 1-0 victory.
Cadillac got the job done again as it edged Elk Rapids 1-0 in a non-conference girls’ soccer contest Tuesday.
Gametime temperatures were in the 30s with wind chills dropping into the 20s — as has become the norm of late.
The Elks, always a strong Division 3 or Division 4 team, pushed the Vikings hard throughout the contest.
“Elk Rapids was a very physical team that challenged us to work hard all night,” Cadillac coach Joy Weitzel said.
“It was not our best performance but we managed to control a lot of the play. We just couldn’t get many chances to finish.
“We’re continuing to learn a lot about how everyone fits on this team, how we can best play with each other and for each other.”
Lydia Schamanek scored the game’s only goal in the 50th minute off a free kick from Jenna Stahlecker.
Elizabeth Baker recorded three saves in the shutout in the nets.
Cadillac (4-1-1 overall) finally has its home opener when it hosts fellow Big North Conference power Traverse City West on Thursday.
The Titans are defending league champions.
