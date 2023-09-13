CADILLAC — That’s a first.
Cadillac scored its first win of the season, beating Gaylord 1-0 in a Big North Conference boys soccer contest Tuesday evening.
It’s also the Vikings’ first victory in the newly-renovated Veterans Memorial Stadium.
In addition, it’s Cadillac’s first Big North win since the 2020 season. The Vikings went 0-10 in league play in 2021 and 0-9-1 last year.
Senior Bjorn Tracy scored with 2:33 left in the first half off an assist from Connor Larr and that’s how it stayed the rest of the way.
“Every player contributed tonight,” Cadillac coach Paul King said.
“Our defense did a great job of stopping their runs. Our midfielders controlled the ball, passing to build up the attack and our strikers had some beautiful shots out there.
“Hats off to the Gaylord keeper, too. He kept them in the game.”
King also commended Cadillac junior keeper Ethan Romey with outstanding play in securing the shutout.
The Vikings (1-7 overall, 1-1 BNC) are at Traverse City West on Thursday.
• Cadillac won the JV game 3-2.
Jack Gulish, Marc Puiggros and Ryan Lincoln scored for the Vikings.
BUCKLEY — Aiden Harrand broke the course record this time around.
Even bigger?
Buckley’s girls won a Northwest Conference jamboree for the first time in program history.
The Bears took the top spot with 33 points while Benzie Central was second at 58 and Kingsley third at 62.
Harrand took first by nearly a minute with a 17:40.27.
Benzie Central standout Mylie Kelly took second at 18:48.92.
Buckley’s Brooklynn Frazee took fifth in 21:23, Kinsey Peer eighth in 21:47, Mikayla Kulawiak 10th in 22:34 and Kaylee Swanson 12th in 22:49.
Benzie Central took first on the boys’ side with 51 points while Frankfort was second at 55 and Glen Lake third at 63.
Matthew Bentley finished 21st for the Bears in 19:10.
