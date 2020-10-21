CADILLAC — It's a toss-up as to whether Alex King was shaking more from the post-game temperatures hovering in the upper 30s or from sheer excitement.
Let's go with excitement.
It sounds a lot better.
King, who was called up to the varsity with a couple of games left in the regular season, scored the eventual game-winning goal with eight minutes remaining to help Cadillac beat Gaylord 2-1 in a Division 2 soccer district contest Tuesday at the CASA fields.
The win sends the Vikings into a district final Saturday at Petoskey against the host Northmen. Petoskey beat Mount Pleasant 5-0 in Tuesday's other semifinal. Game time Saturday is 6 p.m.
Cadillac played better and better as Tuesday's game wore on and had numerous chances as the second half played out.
It eventually came down to King, a sophomore, taking a pass from senior Brady McLaurin and finding himself 1-on-1 with the Gaylord keeper.
"It felt amazing," King said. "When I got played in that ball, I was so nervous. Coach said when you get that shot, you're going to have doubt in your mind, but you've just got to persevere.
"I persevered and I got it. I just wanted to make sure I scored, otherwise Coach is going to be real mad."
King has helped spark Cadillac to this late-season run and is enjoying every minute of it.
"The first game I played with them, it was just kind of like a team but now I feel like they're my brothers," he said.
Perseverance ended up being the theme for Cadillac Tuesday. The Vikings had beaten the Blue Devils twice in a pair of 1-0 Big North Conference games so everyone figured this would be tight.
It was Gaylord that was the aggressor early as the Blue Devils scored to take a 1-0 lead six minutes into the first half and were the better team the first 40 minutes of play.
Cadillac coach Ian Wolf said it was about settling things down — both physically and emotionally.
"That win for us came down to down our pure determination to come out with a comeback," he said. "We spoke at halftime about calming down and not letting the occasion get to us but instead settling into the game and playing the way we play."
The Vikings cleaned up their play in the second half and starting putting more and pressure on Gaylord. It paid off 10 minutes into the second half when Bryan Farley scored off a cross Ben Kohler to make it 1-1.
"As soon as we stepped out in the second half, the players rose to the occasion and did exactly what we asked from them," Wolf said. "I couldn't be prouder of the way they responded and now our entire focus is on preparing for the district finals."
Cadillac and Petoskey played to a 2-2 tie at Petoskey while the Northmen won 2-1 at Cadillac in the games between the Big North foes.
Elliot Lavigne made 11 saves in goal for the Vikings Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.