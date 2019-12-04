SCOTTVILLE — Do the things the right way and you'll be rewarded.
Cadillac struggled with that message most of the night but got things together eventually and scored a 3-2 win over Manistee in a non-conference hockey contest at West Shore Community College.
The Chippewas led 2-0 in the second period before the Vikings got on the board.
"I think we thought we were going to walk all over them," Cadillac coach Scott Graham said. "We've got to be ready from the drop of the puck.
"We allowed them to stay in the game and lead us a majority of the way."
While the Vikings controlled things territorially, it wasn't showing up on the scoreboard.
Graham said most of that came from Cadillac not pushing the issue.
"We weren't doing enough of the simple things to make life easier for us and harder on them," he said. "We weren't being gritty and mean enough in front of their net and made life easy on their goalie, too."
Jack Schmittdiel put the Vikings on the board late in the second period to make it 2-1.
It stayed that way for most of the third period when Zakk Izzard scored twice in a span of about a minute to put Cadillac up 3-2.
The Vikings killed off a late penalty and held on for the win.
"We found a way to fight back into it and in that regard, showed good character and grit," Graham said. "We can't continue to play from behind, though, when we can be in a position to take control."
The Vikings (1-3 overall) host a Hockey Night in Cadillac Friday and Saturday. Muskegon Reeths-Puffer and Capital City meet in the first game at 5 p.m. Friday while Cadillac faces Riverview at 7:30 p.m.
The consolation game is noon Saturday with the championship contest at 2:30 p.m.
