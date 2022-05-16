CADILLAC — Call it an interesting finish to a long, long week.
Cadillac edged Petoskey 3-2 in a Big North Conference girls soccer contest Saturday at the CASA fields, just two days after beating the Northmen on the road.
Add to it three games in a week, plus unseasonably hot temperatures and their head coach out of action, there was a little bit of adversity.
“The girls faced some major challenges. Not only did they have to play a tough Petoskey team for the second time in a week, they had to play without coach Joy (Weitzel),” Cadillac assistant coach Katie Razminas said. “I thought the girls really took these adversities in stride, they believed in each other and they put their trust in me to step in for Joy.
“Petoskey definitely showed up and caught us on our heels but, at halftime, each player responded well. We woke up, started winning balls and connecting passes. Our wingers did a fantastic job of attacking Petoskey’s defense with pace and made some great passes to the feet of our strikers. Abby Kovacevich and Georgette Sake fought hard for their goals and our defensive line stayed tough despite Petoskey sending numbers and a tough attack.”
Kovacevich opened the scoring for Cadillac in the 11th minute before she made it 2-0 nine minutes later. Petoskey got on the board in the 32nd minute and then tied the game in the 42nd minute.
Sake scored the game-winner in the 59th minute.
Cadillac (12-2-4 overall, 4-1-2 BNC) is at Alpena on Tuesday.
HOWARD CITY — Evart beat Tri County 21-1, beat Grand Rapids Catholic 3-2 and Cedar Springs 10-0 to win the Tri County Invitational on Saturday.
Kylynn Thompson got the win against the host Vikings, allowing no earned runs on one hit and no walks while striking out four.
At the plate, Addy Gray had three hits and two RBIs; Katelyn Gostlin two hits and two RBIs; Ally Theunick a hit and three RBIs; Thompson three hits and four RBIs; Skylar Baumgardner a hit and two RBIs; Lillie Gallinger an RBI; Riley Brigham two RBIs; Katelynn Duncan a hit and two RBIs; and Brooklyn Decker three hits.
Gray got the win against Catholic Central, allowing two earned runs on 10 hits and no walks while striking out 12.
At the plate, Gray had two hits; Gostlin a hit; Theunick a hit and an RBI; Thompson a hit and an RBI; Baumgardner a hit; and Brigham a hit and an RBI.
Gray also got the win against Cedar Springs, allowing no runs on one hit and no walks while striking out nine.
At the plate, Gray had a hit; Gostlin a hit and two RBIs; Theunick two hits and an RBI; Thompson two hits and two RBIs; Baumgardner two hits and three RBIs; Kylynn Tiedt two hits; Brigham a hit and Decker and RBI.
Evart (16-5) hosts McBain on Tuesday.
FREELAND — Cadillac dropped a pair of non-league baseball games to Freeland, 6-3 and 10-0.
Cole Jenema took the loss for the Vikings in game one, allowing no earned runs on two hits and four walks while striking out four.
At the plate, Fisher Moore had two hits and two RBIs; Miles Maury a hit; Collin Johnston an RBI double; Jakin Metzger a hit; and Keenan Suminski a hit.
Maury took the loss in game two, allowing six earned runs on seven hits and three walks in two innings of work.
Eli Main doubled for Cadillac’s lone hit.
The Vikings (8-8) are at Traverse City West on Tuesday.
