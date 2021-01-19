CADILLAC — Cadillac head football coach Cody Mallory is up for the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Year.
And you can help him earn the honor.
The public is receiving an online vote toward the award, which is then decided by a media panelist of sports writers that cover prep football in Michigan.
The coach with the most votes from the general public will receive one vote to go along with the five media panelists to determine a winner.
The winning coach receives a $3,000 donation to his school's football program and will be recognized as the Detroit Lions nomination for the Don Shula (national) High School Football Coach of the Year.
To vote online, go to www.detroitlions.com/coachoftheyear. Balloting closes at 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23.
Cadillac (8-2 overall) faces Detroit Country Day in the MHSAA Division 4 state championship game at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Ford Field.
