CADILLAC — The good news is they made things interesting and even had a chance to win.
The not-so-good news is the hole they dug and the turnovers that helped deepen that deficit.
Cadillac trailed by 13 points after three quarters and made it interesting in the fourth quarter before dropping a 42-38 decision to Gaylord in a Big North Conference girls’ basketball contest Friday night.
“I was super proud of their fight,” Cadillac coach Kip Damgard said.
“We made it a game in the fourth quarter and had a chance to win.
“We’ve got to do a better job of valuing the basketball, though, and taking care of it. That’s the difference in the last two games for us.”
The Vikings struggled to score in the first half, trailing 7-6 after the first quarter and 17-13 at halftime.
Senior center Gracie Tweedale kept Cadillac within striking distance with strong inside play by rebounding, hitting putbacks or getting fouled.
“I was proud of Gracie’s effort inside,” Damgard said.
“We just struggled to score in the first half. We were hoping to make a charge in the third quarter and, instead, we went the opposite way.”
Gaylord led 33-20 after three quarters before the Vikings began their comeback.
Joslyn Seeley paced Cadillac with 10 points while Madelyn Schamanek had nine.
Lydia Schamanek, Kendall Schopieray and Tweedale each had five.
Cadillac is at Alpena next Friday.
• Gaylord won the JV game 52-37. Kaleigh Swiger paced the Vikings with 17 points and Jazmin Angell scored eight.
• Cadillac won the freshman game 44-38. Emma Holdship paced the Vikings with 18 points and Raegan Schopieray had 13.
