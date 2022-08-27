MIDLAND — The learning curve is become less and less of a vertical line.
Oh, it’s still there but the kids are learning.
That’s what first-year Cadillac head football coach Shawn Jackson wants to see the most.
The Vikings dug themselves a 20-0 hole but rallied to make things interesting in dropping a 27-21 decision to Midland in a non-conference contest to open the season Friday.
Cadillac has spent the summer going from a run-dominant flexbone triple option offense to a no-huddle, shotgun spread RPO (run-pass option) under Jackson.
The longtime Southern coach knows it’ll take some time to fine-tune things.
“What could go wrong in the first half, did go wrong,” Jackson said.
“We’ve got so many young players on offense, I kind of figured that’s how we’d start.
“We put ourselves behind the 8-ball but they need experience and they’ll get better for it.”
The teams played a scoreless first quarter before Midland built a 13-0 halftime lead. The Chemics then scored early in the third quarter to go up 20-0.
That’s when Cadillac and junior quarterback Charlie Howell found a rhythm with his receivers, including standout tight end Derek Rood.
Howell hit senior Teegan Baker for 4-yard pass play in the third quarter to make it 20-7 and then hit Keenan Suminski in stride for a 95-yard touchdown early in the fourth to cut it to just 20-14 with about 11 minutes remaining.
Midland answered, though, with a long drive of its own and went up 27-14.
Cadillac came right back with a 10-yard pass from Howell to Gavin Goetz to make it 27-21.
The Vikings stopped the Chemics on their next possession but couldn’t mount anything of their own and Midland ran out the clock after a big fourth-down stop.
“I’ve got no complaints tonight,” Jackson said. “We’ve got grit.
“I thought we battled back and did a good job.”
