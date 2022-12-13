CADILLAC — This is starting to become a pattern.
And it’s not a good one.
Cadillac dropped another close game, falling to Essexville Garber 46-43 in a non-conference girls basketball contest Monday night.
The Vikings (1-4 overall) have been close in all five games they’ve played but have come out on top just once, beating Big North Conference foe Alpena last week.
“It’s kind of the same story…we work really hard all night long,” Cadillac coach Kip Damgard said. “We’ve just got to finish a game and stop finding some weakness that stops us.
“We’ve got to be in the right places and making shots when the opportunities present themselves.”
Cadillac struggled with Garber’s defensive pressure early but gradually righted the ship, thanks in part to the outside shooting of sophomore guard Madison Swiger.
Swiger hit a couple of big threes in the first quarter and it was tied at 15-all after the first eight minutes of play.
The Dukes led 24-21 at halftime and 35-30 going into the fourth quarter.
“At the tail end, we were pretty tired and were fouling a lot,” Damgard said. “They didn’t make a lot of their free throws but neither did we.”
Cadillac finished just 4 of 17 from the line while Garber wasn’t any better from the stripe.
Swiger paced the Vikings with 15 points while Joslyn Seeley had seven. Reina McMahon and Ari Bryant each had six.
“Madison made a couple of huge shots in the first quarter that kept us in the game,” Damgard said. “I thought Ari did a great job of turning them over defensively and getting layups out of it.
“Reina scored all six of her points in the fourth, too. We challenged her on the bench to make some plays because we need her. She really gave us a spark.”
Cadillac is at Morley Stanwood next Monday and then is off for the holiday break until it goes to Mount Pleasant on Jan. 3.
• Cadillac’s freshmen lost to Mount Pleasant. Destiny Pringle and Airiana Nixon each had four points for the Vikings.
MARION — Marion scored a 32-18 win over Roscommon in a non-conference contest.
“I thought we played very well defensively to hold them to 18,” Marion coach Matt Lagrow said. “We’ve still got some work to do with our aggressiveness on defense.
“We tend to get in foul trouble but once we get that under control, I think we will be headed in the right direction.”
Marion led 13-5 after the first quarter and 13-12 at halftime before taking a 19-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
Georgia Meyer paced the Eagles with 11 points and nine rebounds while Madison Bell added 10 points. Jacelyn Moggo also had five.
Marion (4-0 overall) hosts Brethren on Friday.
BUCKLEY — Buckley took one on the chin, falling to Lake Leelanau St. Mary 68-34 in a non-conference boys basketball contest.
The Eagles finished last season in the Division 4 state semifinals and return a number of players from that team.
Jackson Kulawiak paced the Bears with 10 points and three assists while Tyler Milarch also scored 10.
Landon Kulawiak added eight points.
Buckley (2-1 overall) is at Benzie Central on Friday.
