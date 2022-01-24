CADILLAC — This time, the defense let them down just a bit.
Cadillac gave up some easy early buckets and dropped a 33-32 decision to Bay City Western in a non-conference girls basketball contest Monday night.
Western led 12-8 after the first quarter and then it was right the rest of the way.
"We gave up some easy buckets in the first half which is not really normal for us," Cadillac coach Kip Damgard said. "That put us behind early and then we played them pretty straight up after that."
The Warriors led 19-14 at halftime and 30-26 going into the fourth quarter.
"The kids had great energy in the second half and made it interesting all the way to the point that we had the ball in our hands with a chance to win the game," Damgard said.
Anna Whipple paced the Vikings with eight points while Harmony Donzell and Kendall Schopieray each had six. Madalie Dickerson added a late spark, as well, with four points.
Cadillac is at Gaylord Thursday.
• Cadillac won the JV game 40-28. Reina McMahon paced the Vikings with 12 points while Kaleigh Swiger had 10 and Madison Swiger scored eight.
• Cadillac won the freshman game 40-26. Raegan Schopieray led all scorers with 14 points while Emma Holdship had 10 and Olyvea Fryhover added six.
