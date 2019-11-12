MANISTEE — Cadillac took fifth with 55 points in the Coastal Swim Conference meet Friday and Saturday in Manistee.
The 200-yard medley relay team (Hannah Mortensen, Kenna Booher, Stella Balcom, Karis Bachman) earned a medal with their third-place finish, recording a season-best time of 2:23:70. Balcom also received a medal with her fifth-place finish in the 100 butterfly. The 200 freestyle relay (Bachman, Booher, Balcom, Karly Castle) also placed fifth with a season-best 2:02:47. The 400 freestyle relay (Bachman, Castle, Booher, Jessie Wetherell) took fifth with a season-best time of 4:50:87.
Cadillac’s second relay team (Wetherell, Mortensen, Shay Martin, Madison Penney) took 13th in the 200 freestyle relay. Kastle placed 14th in the 200 freestyle while Wetherell placed 15th.
Balcom took 13th in the 50 freestyle while Bachman placed 10th in the 100 freestyle. Wetherell also placed 10th in the 100 backstroke while Penney finished 12th. Booher took 11th and Mortensen 15th in the 100 breaststroke. Castle finished 11th in the 500 freestyle.
