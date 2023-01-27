BOYNE FALLS — That’s a good workout.
Competing one of the longest courses of the season, Cadillac’s girls took fourth and the boys fifth in the second Big North Conference meet of the season Thursday at Boyne Mountain.
“Both teams got their endurance tested today,” Cadillac coach James Netzley said.
“The slalom courses were the longest that will be skied on all year.’
“Most of the kids were gassed when they got to the bottom.”
Traverse City West took first on the girls’ side with 46 points while Traverse City Central was second at 79, Petoskey third at 95 and the Vikings fourth at 97.
On the giant slalom course, Onalee Wallis took sixth in 1:04.69, Avery Meyer seventh in 1:05.76, Mairyn Kinnie 17th in 1:09.22 and Elise Koenig 19th in 1:10.05.
Wallis had a strong run in slalom, taking second in 1:29.09, while Avery Meyer was ninth at 1:33.33, Erin Meyer 16th at 1:37.54 and Kinnie 21st at 1:43.38.
“Avery had an excellent day with two top-10 finishes which was good to see,” Netzley said.
TC West took first on the boys’ side with 41 points while Traverse City Central was second at 67, Petoskey third at 85, Gaylord fourth at 128 and Cadillac fifth at 145.
On the boys’ slalom course, Brady Koenig took 15th in 1:28.29, Alex Macioszek 19th in 1:37.24, Connor Anderson 21st in 1:40.12 and Griffin Boolman 25th in 1:41.51.
On the GS side, Koenig took 12th in 1:04.75, Brody Meyer 17th in 1:08.17, Macioszek 18th in 1:08.55 and Anderson 19th in 1:09.91.
“The boys’ team had very few mistakes which is an improvement over Monday,” Netzley said. “Brady and Brody both had very good runs in GS.”
Cadillac competes in the next Big North meet Monday at Crystal Mountain.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.