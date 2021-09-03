FRUITPORT — They controlled the ball plenty themselves.
When the opposition had the ball, they made life pretty miserable.
Cadillac did what it needed to do and scored a 28-12 win over Fruitport in a non-conference football contest Thursday night.
The win runs the Vikings’ record to 2-0 overall ahead of next Friday’s Big North Conference opener against Traverse City West.
The Vikings had a two-prong plan headed into the contest.
The first was keep the ball as long as possible themselves. And while they don’t chart time of possession, the only time Fruitport saw the ball in the first half was on the other side of the line of scrimmage.
“They put up 42 points last week and were pretty explosive,” Cadillac coach Cody Mallory said. “We knew we would need to limit their possessions and we did it.”
The second part of the plan was getting after Fruitport quarterback Gavin Reames, a Division 4 all-state selection last year by the football coaches association.
Cadillac kept the pressure on Reames throughout the night and made life around the pocket miserable.
“I was extremely happy with the pressure were able to put on their quarterback,” Mallory said. “Ball control and ball pressure were key and were able to put it all together.”
Cadillac led 14-0 at halftime and 21-6 going into the fourth quarter.
Kaleb McKinley paced the Vikings with 123 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries while Collin Johnston had 89 yards on four carries. Aden Gurden added 64 yards and a TD on 14 carries.
Cadillac totaled 348 yards rushing.
Johnston paced the defense with seven tackles while Trenton Dennis had six. Chris Reinhold and Keenan Marr each had four while Jakin Metzger picked off a pass.
