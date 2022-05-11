PETOSKEY — That’s a bona fide winning streak.
After struggling to start the season, Cadillac won its third and fourth straight games Tuesday, sweeping Petoskey 15-2 and 13-2 in a pair of Big North Conference softball games.
Ashlyn Lundquist got the win in the opener, allowing two earned runs on four hits and one walk while striking out 13.
At the plate, Lundquist had two hits and an RBI; Stella Balcom three hits and two RBIs; Cassie Jenema two hits; Layke Sims three hits and five RBIs; Brooklyn Hoffert two hits; Cali Quartz a hit; Mady Smith two RBIs; and Marisa Wilde a hit and an RBI.
Lundquist got the win in game two, allowing one earned run on four hits and five walks while striking out nine.
At the plate, Lundquist had three hits, including a triple, and three RBIs; Balcom an RBI; Sims two hits and an RBI; Hoffert three hits, including a double; Taryn Regnerus a hit; Quartz two hits; Smith an RBI; and Wilde two hits and three RBIs.
Cadillac (5-8 overall, 2-2 BNC) is at the Coleman Invitational on Saturday.
PETOSKEY — Cadillac split a pair of games with Petoskey in Big North baseball play.
The Vikings won the opener 7-6 while Petoskey won game two 2-1 in eight innings.
“It was nice to get that first win against a tough opponent,” Cadillac coach Josh Lincoln said.
“Falling short in game two in extra innings is a tough pill to swallow but my boys played great and I am very proud of them.
“We have been playing hurt for a while and when we get healthy, we are going to be tough to beat.”
Collin Johnston got the win in game one, allowing three earned runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out one. Cole Jenema picked up a save.
At the plate, Fisher Moore had two hits; Eli Main an RBI double; Miles Maury two hits and two RBIs; Jenema an RBI double; Kaleb McKinley two hits, including a double, and an RBI; Carson Raasio a hit; Jakin Metzger a hit; and Keenan Suminski a hit.
Moore took the loss in game two, allowing no earned runs on six hits and walk while striking out four.
McKinley had a hit and an RBI while Jenema doubled. Johnston and Suminski had a hit apiece, as well.
Cadillac (8-6, 1-3) is at Freeland on Saturday.
