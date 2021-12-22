CADILLAC — The first chunk of the marathon is over.
The long run, however, remains after the holidays.
Cadillac wrapped up its pre-Christmas schedule as it dropped a 5-2 decision to Alpena in a Big North Conference hockey contest Tuesday at the Wexford Civic Arena.
The Vikings head into the break at 4-6 overall and 0-3 in the Big North.
Before the long haul known as January and February begins for Cadillac, the Vikings have put in a solid start and developed some things, veteran coach Scott Graham said.
“We’re seeing daily strides and improvement in not only our games but our practices,” he said. “We continue to see our team get better as games wear on and we fight to the very end.
“When we assert ourselves and dictate the play, good things have happened.”
The Vikings didn’t do that early on against an Alpena team that knocked off Big North favorite Traverse City Central in overtime on Saturday.
The Wildcats largely carried the play to the Vikings through the first two periods and it showed on the scoreboard in the form of a 3-0 advantage of Alpena through the first two-thirds of the contest.
“We’ve been talking a lot about preparation and competing from start to finish,” Graham said. “We played the first period as though we were apprehensive and we just seemed out of sync and out of rhythm.
“We allowed them too many golden opportunities in front of our net and they capitalized.”
Cadillac did finally turn the tide in the third period when Henry Schmittdiel scored off an assist from Kam Hearld to put the Vikings on the board at 3-1. It didn’t last long, though, as a the Wildcats took advantage of a bounce off a Viking stick that slipped past the keeper and it was back to a three-goal deficit at 4-2.
The Vikings got one back when Schmittdiel scored again off assists from Fisher Moore and Kaleb McKinley to make it 4-2 and had sustained pressure on Alpena but could get no closer.
Cadillac resumes the season Jan. 5 at home against Petoskey
