CADILLAC — That hole just seemed to get deeper and deeper.
And that was when they had the lead.
Cadillac led most of the night but saw one slip away in a 20-19 loss to Bay City John Glenn Friday night at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
The Bobcats, who trailed the entire night, scored the go-ahead touchdown with 3:08 left in the fourth quarter.
The Vikings got to midfield on their ensuing drive but could get no closer and John Glenn ran out the clock.
Cadillac had its chances to put more points on the board but a lack of execution hurt that effort. The Vikings were whistled for 100 yards on 11 penalties and put themselves in tough offensive situations.
"I thought our defense did a lot of stuff really well to set us up and they got us some timely turnovers," Cadillac coach Cody Mallory said. "It was just a matter of letting mistakes compound and getting ourselves in some bad down and distances."
Cadillac got on the board when Julian LaMonde scored from 2 yards out in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead. John Glenn got within 7-6 midway through the second quarter on a 99-yard pass play but the Vikings got momentum back when Collin Johnston recovered a John Glenn fumble with 20 seconds left in the half to make it 13-6 at the break.
The Bobcats tied it at 13-13 in the third quarter before Cadillac went up 19-13 on a 2-yard run by Noah Cochrane with 9:00 remaining.
Cochrane paced the Vikings with 151 yards rushing on 25 carries while Johnston added 58 yards on eight carries.
Tipp Baker led the way defensively with 17 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery while Luke Enyeart added seven tackles.
Cadillac (1-1 overall) hosts Petoskey next Friday in its Big North Conference opener.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.