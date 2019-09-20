GAYLORD — Cadillac dropped a close 1-0 decision to Gaylord in a Big North Conference soccer contest Thursday night.
"This is another game where the scoreline doesn't tell the whole story," Cadillac coach Ian Wolf said. "This was our best Big North performance by far this season. The goal Gaylord scored was off a great save by Garrett (Losinski) and they took the opportunity by being in the right place at the right time.
"We defended well and took care of things we needed to. Now, we just just need to be more clinical in front of goal."
Losinski made nine saves in the nets.
Cadillac hosts Leland on Saturday.
• Gaylord won the JV game 2-0.
