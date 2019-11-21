CADILLAC — When you've got just five seniors on the roster, coupled with a number of freshmen and sophomores, there's going to be a learning curve.
Add in the fact that they've truly only been together for two days as a team and that learning curve becomes even steeper.
Cadillac got its hockey season underway, dropping a 5-3 decision to Cheboygan in a non-conference contest Wednesday at the Wexford Civic Arena.
With just a couple of weeks of practice and the annual alumni scrimmage under their belts, the Vikings were looking to see what needed to be worked on.
"We're looking to try and figure out the important areas to concentrate on because we haven't had a real good opportunity to do that yet," Cadillac coach Scott Graham said. "We had a few players out with fall sports still going on until last week so we really haven't had everyone together until this week.
"It's a learning curve figuring out where we think we're at as opposed to where we're truly at. Tonight certainly shed some light on quite a few things that we can really start to focus on."
Cheboygan opened the scoring with 5:30 to go in the first period before Cadillac tied it just five seconds later when Jack Schmittdiel scored off an assist from Henry Schmittdiel.
It stayed that way until the Chiefs popped a pair of goals in the second period to take a 3-1 lead into the third.
To the Vikings' credit, they kept battling and bounced back.
"Anytime you're down a couple of goals, you have a tendency to play with a little more urgency," Graham said. "We talked about coming out in the third and making a push. We wanted to get a few more people in on the forecheck and take some calculated risks in pinching some defensemen in at the offensive blue line.
"We wanted them to play under pressure rather than playing the puck and dictating the game."
Cadillac did just that, cutting it to 3-2 at the 4:03 mark of the third when Henry Schmittdiel scored off assists from Ian Lilly and Cam Keehn. The Vikings tied the game at 3-3 just 30 seconds later when Fisher Moore scored off assists from Bryan Farley and Jack Schmittdiel.
"We showed a lot of character and grit in coming back from behind," Graham said. "It's anybody's game at that point.
"We were carrying the momentum, too."
That momentum was shortlived, though, as the Vikings ran into penalty trouble, including a five-minute major coupled with another minor penalty.
That put Cheboygan on power plays of 4-on-3 and then 5-on-3 while the major ran off the clock.
The Chiefs took advantage, going up 4-3 on a goal with 6:10 remaining in the game.
Cadillac called a late timeout and generated some chances but nothing serious as Cheboygan kept the Vikings out of the middle of the ice and secured the win.
Cadillac hosts Portage Northern at 7 p.m. Friday before facing Big Rapids in the annual 131- Challenge Cup next Wednesday at Ferris State.
